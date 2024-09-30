As the weekend came to a close, many of us were indulging in our favourite activities, whether that meant catching up with friends or cosying up at home with a delicious meal. For Shanaya Kapoor, Sunday was a day to treat herself to some mouth-watering cuisine. The actress, set to make her debut in 'Vrushabha', took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of her relaxing Sunday. Her "Happy Sunday" post showcased an irresistible meal that left fans craving for more. Shanaya's plate had flavourful noodles topped with grated cheese, stir-fried baby corn, and what appeared to be a savoury side of meat and beans.

Take a look here:

Sundays are for unwinding, and Shanaya Kapoor knows exactly how to do it. Last weekend, Shanaya indulged in a finger-licking South Indian favourite - the classic dosa. Her Instagram Stories featured a crispy dosa served with sambar, yummy chutney and refreshing coconut water. Read more here.

But that's not all. Earlier, Shanaya proved she was a true Mumbaikar at heart. On a previous Sunday, she skipped the fancy options and indulged in Mumbai's popular street food - vada pav. "Happy Sunday," she wrote on her Instagram Stories while sharing a picture of the treat. Read here.

Not just Sundays, Shanaya knows how to make the most of her Saturdays as well. Earlier, she enjoyed a plate of pani puri. Shanaya's table set up was full of all the essential ingredients: a box full of crispy puris, little bowls of yoghurt, red tangy chutney, boiled potatoes, chickpeas and moong dal. And, of course, the pudina pani took centre stage in a big bowl. To capture the delightful moment, Shanaya uploaded multiple shots featuring her enjoying the treat. Her caption was simple yet exciting: "Happy Saturday!!" Read the full story here.