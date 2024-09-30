Neha Dhupia is in vacation mode. The actress has embarked on a holiday in Mexico and has been treating fans to glimpses of her trip on social media. Judging by her Instagram Stories, there's no doubt that she's having a great time. Neha's Sunday morning began on a "berry" healthy note as she enjoyed a bowl of juicy strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries. Given that Neha is a hardcore fitness enthusiast, her wholesome breakfast spread is no surprise. Her caption read, "Berry Good Morning From (Mexico's flag)." Take a look:

Neha Dhupia's gastronomical outing does not end here. In another Instagram entry, the actress was seen treating herself to a delicious chocolate donut. Through her caption, Neha also indirectly revealed how her trip was going. “It's been a sweet trip,” she wrote.

Upon reaching Mexico, Neha Dhupia decided to indulge in a wholesome Mexican platter. She offered a glimpse of the culinary adventure on her Instagram Stories. On the menu, we spotted crispy nachos served with guacamole, which was garnished with bell peppers and carrot chunks. She was also seen sipping on a refreshing beverage, served with a slice of lemon. Expressing her love for guacamole, Neha wrote, “But first, let's guac”. Here's the full story.

Previously, Neha Dhupia showed us what her “Sunday mornings” look like mostly. She dropped a collage on her Instagram Stories which revealed a picture of a freshly-brewed cup of coffee and a wholesome bagel sandwich. On her list of other leisurely things, she was seen enjoying the soft rays of the sun. You can read all about it here.

