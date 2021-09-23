After a long period of lockdown, restaurants and eateries are opening up in the post-COVID era. However, dining out is not the same as there are many more restrictions and guidelines for customers as well as the restaurant staff. In the US, for instance, some eateries are demanding some proof of at least one dose of the vaccine and prohibiting entry for unvaccinated. Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro and his ministers were recently in New York City, and they became one of the prominent visitors to be denied entry to a local restaurant. Take a look at their photo:

(Also Read: Did You Know? This Coca Cola Lake In Brazil Is An Unusual Tourist Hotspot)





The picture was shared on Instagram by the Brazilian tourism minister, Gilson Machado Neto. The Brazilian leaders were in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly. In the photo, leaders from Brazil including president Bolsonaro were seen standing outside an eatery on the sidewalk. They had slices of pizza in hand along with some Coca Cola. "Vamos de Pizza com Coca Cola," wrote Neto in the caption.





New York's Mayor, Bill de Blasio, appealed to world leaders, "including most notably Bolsonaro from Brazil," to get vaccinated before attending the U.N. gathering in the city. "If you don't want to be vaccinated, don't bother coming," he said at a news conference. He also took to Twitter to share the picture of the leaders, prompting reactions from social media.





Take a look at the reactions:

While some supporters praised the casual "simplicity" of their leader happy to eat pizza on the street, others criticised him for being a vaccine skeptic. What did you think about the image? Tell us in the comments below.