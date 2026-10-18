A Gurugram man has shared what he eats at the office from 9 am to 5 pm, and social media users are left surprised. From paneer paratha and macaroni to golgappe and samosas, his food routine includes multiple meals and snacks throughout the day. Many joked that he does not take lunch breaks but takes work breaks. Sharing the video, he wrote, "What I eat from 9 to 5. A little food, a little work, and a lot of energy! Here's my everyday office food routine from 9 am to 5 pm."





The man starts his day at 9 am with paneer paratha, dal and chai or coffee. At 10 am, he eats macaroni, followed by kala chana at 11 am. At noon, he has fruits, including oranges, apples and grapes.





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At 12:30 pm, the man takes apple cider vinegar (ACV), followed by supplements at 1 pm. Lunch is at 1:30 pm and appears to include rice, dal, cucumber, crunchy namkeen and a sweet dish, possibly kheer.





But the food does not stop there. At 2:30 pm, he has golgappe, followed by green tea at 3:30 pm. By 4:30 pm, he is back to chai and samosas.











His food routine has drawn attention for the number of times he eats throughout the workday. Social media users had a field day reacting to the video.





One comment read, "Bro doesn't take lunch breaks; he takes work breaks.”





Another user asked, "I'm curious, what do you eat after 5?"





One person joked, "So your job is to eat 9 to 5," while another asked, "Do you get time to work in between your food break?"





"That's my whole week diet btw," one user wrote.





Another commented, "He had eaten three days' worth of food in just eight hours."





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Others were curious about his work schedule and how he managed to prepare or arrange so much food. "Who makes all this food for you? Hope you do it yourself," one person asked. Another joked, "It is not going to work but going to eat."





"Bro, you don't need supplements. Supplements need you," one user quipped.





The man often shares videos of his daily routine, including what he eats during office hours.