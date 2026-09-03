When you are diabetic or trying to eat healthier, cutting down on sugar is one of the first changes you are recommended to make. This makes many people switch to artificial sweeteners but replacing regular sugar with jaggery or palm sugar doesn't necessarily make your diet healthier. If you are someone who has diabetes and is looking for a healthier sweetener alternative, let's find out what the experts have to say on the matter.





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Sugar, Jaggery And Palm Sugar

Jaggery and palm sugar are seen as healthier alternatives to regular sugar because they are considered more natural. But when it comes to calories, the difference is not so much. According to nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, one tablespoon of regular sugar, jaggery and palm sugar provides around 60 calories.

Their glycemic index also doesn't give jaggery or palm sugar an advantage:

Regular sugar: GI 60

Jaggery: GI 70

Palm sugar: GI 65

This means switching from sugar to jaggery or palm sugar doesn't automatically make a sweetened drink or dish low-calorie or blood-sugar friendly.

What About The Iron In Jaggery?

Jaggery and palm sugar do contain small amounts of minerals, which is one reason they are sometimes considered more nutritious than refined sugar. But the quantity matters. Shalini points out that one tablespoon of jaggery or palm sugar provides around 1 mg of iron. That isn't enough to make either one a meaningful source of iron in the diet.





So, if you are choosing between these sweeteners for weight loss, simply picking the one that sounds more natural may not make much difference.

Why Monk Fruit Is Different

Monk fruit sweetener is made from Siraitia grosvenorii, a fruit native to parts of China and Thailand. Its sweetness comes mainly from compounds called mogrosides. Unlike table sugar, monk fruit extract is a non-nutritive sweetener, which means it can provide sweetness with little or no calorie contribution, depending on the product, as per Sudhakar.





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Can You Use It Beyond Tea And Coffee?

Yes. Monk fruit sweetener can be used to sweeten beverages as well as foods, including some cooked and baked recipes. However, the exact properties depend on the product you buy.





This is important because not every product labelled "monk fruit sweetener" contains only monk fruit. Some are blended with other sweeteners or ingredients that add bulk. So, if you are choosing one for weight or blood-sugar management, check the ingredient list and nutrition label rather than relying only on the name on the front of the pack.





So, if you are trying to reduce your calorie and added-sugar intake, monk fruit can be a useful alternative to regular sugar, jaggery or palm sugar. The latter three still contribute calories and carbohydrates, despite differences in processing and glycemic index.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.