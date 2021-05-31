If you are into the Korean music scene, then we do not need to introduce BTS to you. It won't be an exaggeration to say that this 7-member band is a sensation among the youths. And we have seen teens and the youths going gaga over their music, their lifestyle et al. And to surprise the 'BTS army', McDonald's has collaborated with these global pop icons to bring their favourite meal to their visitors. Deemed to be one-of-a-kind, this menu "tour" will start in North and East India on 1st June and South and West India on 4th June, this year (2021). The BTS meal will include chicken nuggets, fries, coke and dips.





Also Read: McDonald's Blocks Its Own Menu With Ad, Internet Calls It A 'Strategy'





Speaking about the collaboration, Rajeev Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer, McDonald's India - North and East, stated, "No matter who you are, everyone has a go-to order at McDonald's - even international superstars like BTS. This band is truly a global phenomenon with a fan base that knows no borders, and we couldn't be more excited to bring the BTS Meal to our customers in India." BIGHIT MUSIC, label of BTS further added, "The band has great memories with McDonald's. We're excited about this collaboration and can't wait to share the BTS Meal with the world."





Earlier, McDonalds took to Twitter to announce the collaboration, which in no time went viral, making fans go gaga over it. The McDonald's BTS Meal is being launched globally over the span of the next month. Take a look at the announcement posters:

Also Read: Wait, What? McDonald's Is Giving Away Free iPhones To New Recruits











The announcement tweet garnered 637.1k likes, 278.5k retweets and 33.1k comments from the followers. "I'm excited," wrote one. Another comment read, "We're lovin' it."





A third tweet read, "A BTS and McDonald's collaboration! I think I screamed"



