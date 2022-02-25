If there's one recipe we would want an endless supply of, it would have to be burgers. A meal by itself; burgers are made with soft buns that ensconce hearty and fulfilling patties, vegetables and sauces. A burger chain in Toronto has come up with a unique and creative way that may let you charge your office for the burgers that you eat. The Good Fortune Burger launched a limited-edition menu called #RECEATS, wherein the items are renamed as office supplies. Thus, you can charge your expense for the burgers to your office! Foodies are rejoicing at this amazing idea of eating endless burgers without having to pay for them. Take a look at the funny idea here:

(Also Read: From Aloo Tikki Burger To Paneer Burger: 5 Desi Style Burgers For Ultimate Indulgence)





Although the menu was launched in 2021, it has been surfacing once again on social media and creating waves for its ingenuity. Each burger has been renamed on the menu in order to capture that name on the invoice. For instance, their 'Fortune Burger' has been named as 'Basic Steel Stapler' and the 'Parm Fries' became 'CPU Wireless Mouse'. Other burgers and sides also transformed into HDMI cables, wired earphones, silicone keyboard covers and laptop stands. Thus, these invoices can be used as official expenses and charged to the employer!

The hilarious idea was a hit with the foodies online, who just needed a reason to indulge in their favourite burgers. However, the campaign did encounter some criticism from people saying that they could not use this trick very often; the items mentioned on the menu were one-time purchases. Jon Purdy, the Director of Operations at Good Fortune Burger said that it was a campaign intended to spread some cheer. "We just wanted an opportunity to put a smile on some people's faces and let them have a little bit of a giggle. There's no malice intended in it, it's all just fun and games," said Purdy to BlogTO.





What did you think of the revamped burger menu trick by the restaurant? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.