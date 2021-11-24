If there's one fast-food item that is the most popular across age groups, it has to be burgers. Easy to put together and ready in a jiffy - burgers have transformed the landscape of fast food as we know it. The Burger Club is one such burger chain that has become extremely popular across Delhi NCR and has also won an award by Zomato for the Best Burger Chain in Delhi. Established in 2015, the vision of Burger Club was to bring big and juicy New Zealand-style burgers to Delhiites' menu. And now, they are planning to expand across India with over 50 new outlets.

Burger Club is known for its delicious burgers, sides, beverages, and even desserts. Currently, the chain has 28 outlets in Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon. Burger Club will be expanding to many other cities including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Hyderabad. Nearly 50 outlets will be opening across these cities by the end of 2021, as announced in a press release. This means that burger-lovers will now be able to enjoy a whole new range of sumptuous burgers in their city.





"We want to grow as a burger chain so that people all over India can enjoy our handmade, tasty burgers," said Sapna, Marketing Head at The Burger Club. The idea is to deliver high-quality, juicy burgers which don't compromise on taste and develop customer loyalty. "Whether it is a small gathering or a big event, our customers keep coming back. We do not use any chemicals, preservatives, or artificial flavours. The Burger Club is bound to please your taste buds," she adds.