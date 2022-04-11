Burgers have slowly made their way to become one of the most popular fast-food items. Soft buns paired with a hearty patty, tangy sauces and crunchy vegetables make for a drool-worthy treat that is a fulfilling meal by itself. However, how much is the maximum price would you be willing to pay for a burger? A US-based baseball team called Atlanta Braves has revealed a new limited-edition burger that costs a whopping USD 25,000 or Rs. 19 Lakhs approximately. Believe it or not, this burger is actually real and it exists. Known as the 'World Champions Burger', the expensive burger is part of the 2022 food options for fans and has got burger fans on Twitter in frenzy.

According to Fox, the Atlanta Braves burger is made with a half-pound quantity of special meat known as Wagyu meat. Custom-made Irish Brioche buns are used in the burger that is topped with pan-fried eggs, foie grass wrapped with gold leaf, grilled lobster tail, tomato, lettuce, special cheddar cheese, and truffle aioli.





It also comes with a side of parmesan waffle fries, as well as a limited-edition World Series ring. If you do not want the original, limited-edition ring and can do it with a replica, the burger will cost you USD 151 or Rs. 11,000 approximately. They have chosen the price number 151 to commemorate 151 years since the club was founded.

Twitter users shared their surprise at seeing the news of the expensive burger. Several said that the tasty burger looked tempting and a welcome break from the usual snacks served at baseball matches. Others thought that nobody would buy the burger in the first place.





Take a look at the reactions:

What did you think of the expensive burger priced at Rs. 19 Lakhs? Tell us in the comments.