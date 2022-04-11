Burgers have slowly made their way to become one of the most popular fast-food items. Soft buns paired with a hearty patty, tangy sauces and crunchy vegetables make for a drool-worthy treat that is a fulfilling meal by itself. However, how much is the maximum price would you be willing to pay for a burger? A US-based baseball team called Atlanta Braves has revealed a new limited-edition burger that costs a whopping USD 25,000 or Rs. 19 Lakhs approximately. Believe it or not, this burger is actually real and it exists. Known as the 'World Champions Burger', the expensive burger is part of the 2022 food options for fans and has got burger fans on Twitter in frenzy.
Want a World Champions Burger or a jersey blinged out in gold? Those are just a couple of the cool things @Braves fans will be able to get @TruistPark as the World Champs defend their title! More from our sneak peek into what's new coming up on @ATLCW News at 10. #bravescountrypic.twitter.com/BvOADY4JVm— Deidre Johnson (@djnewsie) April 6, 2022
(Also Read: All That Glitters: 5 Expensive Dishes Across The World Made With Real Gold)
According to Fox, the Atlanta Braves burger is made with a half-pound quantity of special meat known as Wagyu meat. Custom-made Irish Brioche buns are used in the burger that is topped with pan-fried eggs, foie grass wrapped with gold leaf, grilled lobster tail, tomato, lettuce, special cheddar cheese, and truffle aioli.
It also comes with a side of parmesan waffle fries, as well as a limited-edition World Series ring. If you do not want the original, limited-edition ring and can do it with a replica, the burger will cost you USD 151 or Rs. 11,000 approximately. They have chosen the price number 151 to commemorate 151 years since the club was founded.
Braves Country, we are proud to introduce you to...
⁰⁰The 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series Championship Ring!#ForTheApic.twitter.com/uKlY4nyvya— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 9, 2022
Twitter users shared their surprise at seeing the news of the expensive burger. Several said that the tasty burger looked tempting and a welcome break from the usual snacks served at baseball matches. Others thought that nobody would buy the burger in the first place.
Take a look at the reactions:
And you thought the hot dogs were expensive.. https://t.co/JtA4S2depL— John HopperstadTV (@JohnHopperstad) April 7, 2022
$25,000 for a burger and a limited-edition World Championship Ring at the @Braves this #MLBSeason.
And that's just one of the crazier ones… #foodiehttps://t.co/mvMOmHeEKH— Brooke DiPalma (@BrookeDiPalma) April 8, 2022
Any takers out there? Let me know how the burger tastes and the ring fits. :) Atlanta Braves selling $151 burger, comes with World Series ring for $25,000 https://t.co/7kNT5vGhwr#FOX35#FOX35ORLANDO— Danielle Knox FOX 35 (@Fox35Danielle) April 7, 2022
I won't fault a team for cashing in on championship gear, but I can't remember championship food. This is a first. https://t.co/vLQ6lyLiiM— Scott Prather (@ScottMimic) April 7, 2022
What did you think of the expensive burger priced at Rs. 19 Lakhs? Tell us in the comments.
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.