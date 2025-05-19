Shanaya Kapoor is set to star opposite Vikrant Massey in her Bollywood debut, 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'. Apart from her upcoming film ventures, Shanaya's social media feed is a treat for her fans, showcasing her love for food, travel and dance. Be it her travel diaries or behind-the-scenes glimpses from film sets and music videos, they all give a glimpse into her vibrant personality. Recently, Shanaya featured in the music video of Guru Randhawa's new song, 'Vibe'. She shared glimpses of her pre-dance rehearsal routine on her Instagram Stories, where she's seen sipping on a perfectly whisked coffee. In the caption, she wrote, "Ready for VIBE rehearsals, but first, coffee."

Also Read: Watch: On "Chutti Ka Din", Archana Puran Singh Enjoys Homemade Mango Sticky Rice

Check out Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram post below:

Last month, Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture of lip-smacking Hakka noodles on her Instagram Stories. The dish was garnished with fried, scrambled eggs and veggies. However, it was her caption that truly stole the show. Shanaya wrote, "Life mein thoda bohot keema pav, tangdi kebab, HAKKA NOODLE hona chahiye..." (There should be a little bit of keema pav, tangdi kebab, and Hakka noodles in life.) Notably, her caption was a reference to a popular dialogue from Ranbir Kapoor's character, Bunny, in the 2013 film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', which also starred Deepika Padukone. Read the full story here.

Before this, Shanaya Kapoor attended a dinner party at her BFF Ananya Panday's house. The menu included an assortment of dishes that left fans craving for more. First, there was a platter of bite-sized appetisers featuring flatbreads, rolled-up ham and miniature pizzas. The divas also indulged in a delicious bowl of pasta topped with creamy sauce, Parmesan cheese, sliced chicken breast and fresh basil. Ananya shared a glimpse of the dinner spread on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Dinner's mine. Babies and mommies meet Shanaya Kapoor and Pablo, Suhana Khan and Sushi, me and Riot - the three dogs of the besties." Click here to know more.

Also Read: Viral: Content Creator Makes Ice Apple Milkshake, Gets Over 4 Million Views

Needless to say, we are fans of Shanaya Kapoor's foodie adventures.