Shanaya Kapoor is a big-time foodie. Despite following a strict fitness regime, she sometimes lets her guard down and her latest Instagram entry is clear proof. Shanaya beat the Monday blues by relishing a plate of lip-smacking Hakka noodles, garnished with fried, scrambled eggs and veggies. However, it was her caption that truly stole the show. Shanaya wrote, "Life mein thoda bohot keema pav, tangdi kebab, HAKKA NOODLE hona chahiye..." (There should be a little bit of keema pav, tangdi kebab, and Hakka noodles in life.) Shanaya's words underscored her deep love for fast food. Notably, her caption also referenced one of the popular dialogues from Ranbir Kapoor's character, Bunny, in the 2013 film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', featuring Deepika Padukone. Take a look:

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Reveals She Can Happily Eat Khichdi "At Least Five Times A Week"

Earlier this year, Shanaya Kapoor enjoyed a scrumptious dinner party at her BFF Ananya Panday's house, which Suhana Khan also attended. The menu was an assortment that had us drooling at the mere sight of it. First, there was a platter of bite-sized appetisers featuring flatbreads, rolled-up ham, and miniature pizzas. A delicious bowl of pasta topped with creamy sauce, Parmesan cheese, sliced chicken breast, and fresh basil triggered our taste buds. "Dinner's mine. Babies and mommies meet Shanaya Kapoor and Pablo, Suhana Khan and Sushi, me and Riot - the three dogs of the besties," read the caption. Click here to know more.

Previously, Shanaya Kapoor offered fans a glimpse into her Sunday indulgence. After all, the weekend calls for comfort and delectable outings. For Shanaya, it was an irresistible bowl of flavourful noodles, presented with grated cheese, crispy-fried baby corn, and what appeared to be shredded meat and beans. Don't know about you, but the picture had us screaming "yummy!" Shanaya captioned the post, "Happy Sunday." Read more here.

Also Read: Watch: Vlogger Enjoys Indian Food In Korea, Desis Have A Lot To Say





Shanaya Kapoor's foodie posts are just too good. What do you think she'll indulge in next? Tell us in the comments below!