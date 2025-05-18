Archana Puran Singh's YouTube vlogs are always full of food and fun. On Friday, the actress-comedian dropped another video about her “chutti ka din.” And yes, it had a foodie twist. In the vlog, Archana's son Ayushmaan Sethi is seen making mango sticky rice. He sets up his kitchen studio right in front of a glass door overlooking a beautiful garden. To start with, Ayushmaan takes one cup of coconut milk, pours it into a pan and lights the stove. Then, he adds two tablespoons of sugar and lets the milk simmer until it thickens. After that, Ayushmaan adds one cup of boiled Japanese sushi rice to the milk. As it all comes together, Archana hilariously calls it “coconut flavour wali kheer.” Once the milk dries up and the rice turns gooey, Ayushmaan transfers the sticky mixture into a bowl.





Next comes the sauce. Ayushmaan Sethi pours half a cup of coconut milk into a pan, adds 2–3 tablespoons of sugar, and one teaspoon of corn flour (mixed with a little water). He cooks it until it reaches the perfect consistency and then turns off the flame. Time for plating! Ayushmaan puts the sticky rice on one side of the plate and lays out long mango slices on the other. That is when he realises – oops – he forgot to add salt to the sauce. He fixes the mistake by sprinkling some on top. Then, he drizzles the sauce over the rice.

Think it ends there? Nope! Ayushmaan adds a final touch – he garnishes the dish with fresh coconut malai and some toasted moong daal. In the end, we see the whole family – Archana Puran Singh, her husband Parmeet Sethi, their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, Archana's mother, and Parmeet's father – all sitting together and enjoying the mango sticky rice. The perfect end to a sweet day!

Take a look at the video below:







Archana Puran Singh's foodilicious vlogs are a hit for all the right reasons!