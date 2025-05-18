Summer calls for refreshing drinks that are light and cooling. And what better way to embrace the hot season than by turning to its fresh fruits? Recently, a content creator @nalla_irukuuu went viral on Instagram for a recipe featuring a summer-special ice apple milkshake. For the unversed, ice apple, also known as Tadgola or Nungu in Tamil, is a translucent, jelly-like fruit that is known for its mild sweet flavour and cooling properties. The video, which has already garnered over 4 million views, starts with the content creator cutting ice apples off a full branch. He then removes the green sheath and, using a knife, carefully removes the pulp from its outer layer.





Next, he soaks a handful of almonds in water and peels off their skin. In a separate bowl, he also soaks chia seeds along with a piece of gond katira, also known as Tragacanth Gum. Once done, he transfers the peeled almonds, ice apple pulp, jaggery, and water into a blender and makes it into a thick paste. He then takes a tall glass and layers it with soaked chia seeds, gond katira, frozen milk, along with the ice apple paste. For garnishing and extra flavour, he adds chopped ice apple pulp into small pieces and adds them to the glass with more milk. After stirring, he drinks it up using a straw and a spoon.

Have you tried an ice apple before? If yes, will you try this recipe? Let us know in the comments below.