Cat Tastes Ice Cream For The First Time, See Viral Video

A cat video has been shared on social media wherein she is tasting ice cream for the first time, with an unexpected and dramatic reaction.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: June 10, 2020 18:44 IST

A cat was fed ice cream in this viral video.

When it comes to viral content, cat videos win hands down. A number of delighted cat owners share videos of their feline friends performing all sorts of antics - whether it is playing with balls of wool or cleaning themselves. The furry pets are known to be the laziest, and yet they are absolutely adorable in whatever they do. A cat video has been shared on social media wherein she is tasting ice cream for the first time. Take a look:

The video was shared on Twitter by the user @damn_elle and it has gone viral with over 300k views. The user tried to serve the cat some ice cream at the smaller of his spoon. At first the cat seemed apprehensive about tasting it, but as soon as the icy cold concoction touched the cat's tongue, it immediately recoiled in horror as if it was suffering a brain freeze.

The video went viral on the micro-blogging website, with over 14k likes and 4k comments. Users poured in their reactions to the video with people calling it the funniest cat video on the internet. Some netizens also expressed their concern and anguish about the health of the cat, and refused to understand why it was being tortured for entertainment purposes. Take a look:

What do you think about the cat video? Tell us in the comments below!

