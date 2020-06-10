Cat Tastes Ice Cream For The First Time, See Viral Video

A cat was fed ice cream in this viral video.

Highlights A cat's reaction to ice cream is going viral

Netizens loved the video and found it hilarious

Some users reacted strongly to the animal being subject to cruelty

When it comes to viral content, cat videos win hands down. A number of delighted cat owners share videos of their feline friends performing all sorts of antics - whether it is playing with balls of wool or cleaning themselves. The furry pets are known to be the laziest, and yet they are absolutely adorable in whatever they do. A cat video has been shared on social media wherein she is tasting ice cream for the first time. Take a look:





I think we should all watch this cat try ice cream for the first time. pic.twitter.com/Y5t5nuMiDI



— no cuts no buts no coconuts (@damn_elle) June 8, 2020

The video was shared on Twitter by the user @damn_elle and it has gone viral with over 300k views. The user tried to serve the cat some ice cream at the smaller of his spoon. At first the cat seemed apprehensive about tasting it, but as soon as the icy cold concoction touched the cat's tongue, it immediately recoiled in horror as if it was suffering a brain freeze.

The video went viral on the micro-blogging website, with over 14k likes and 4k comments. Users poured in their reactions to the video with people calling it the funniest cat video on the internet. Some netizens also expressed their concern and anguish about the health of the cat, and refused to understand why it was being tortured for entertainment purposes. Take a look:





I can't stop laughing.



This is hilarious. ????



— Burning food & utensils for yrs now. ~Radhika♥ (@Sea_Rads) June 8, 2020

It's like cat had an automatic brain freeze....lol



— Mary B. (@MaryBow50887102) June 8, 2020

that's so hilarious. Poor Cat didn't like ice cream lol.



— JStorm394 (@JStorm394) June 8, 2020

Can we not intentionally stress animals for entertainment value? This is closer to abuse than it is cute or charming.



— Noah L Boyajian (@N_Boyajian) June 9, 2020

That is one of the funniest cat videos I've seen in weeks.



We've got one cat you can't keep out of the ice cream if you're foolish enough to leave it unattended on the counter for more than 30 seconds.



Hahahha. Apparently cats can't taste sugar. My cat loves icecream.



— ηα∂ια (@DontDMmeMofos) June 8, 2020

What do you think about the cat video? Tell us in the comments below!







