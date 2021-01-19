Celeb Nutritionist Reveals Intermittent Fasting Benefits For Weight Loss, Diabetes And Overall Health

Intermittent fasting may be good for weight loss.

Prospective dieters have a slew of diet options to choose from. There are different kinds of diet plans to suit each individual's preference. While keto diet ruled the most part of the past decade, Intermittent Fasting (IF) too enjoyed its own share of popularity. While there is no hard evidence of confirmed weight loss resulting from Intermittent Fasting, many people across the globe swear by this diet that must have helped them shed off extra kilos fast enough. Without proper scientific backing, we can only rely on the words of dieters who have followed this diet and also benefitted from it. But if the same surety comes from an expert, it would definitely help cement our trust in it.





Giving her vote to the Intermittent Fasting, celebrity nutritionist and health coach Karina Heinrich herself went on an Intermittent Fasting diet and also shared the many benefits of the diet in her latest Instagram post. She wrote: "I'm kicking off a week long Q&A on Intermittent Fasting. It's the number one question I get...the curiosity of this ever popular "diet" I'm pro this eating pattern when done correctly. Alas...so many are not practicing IF correctly and not reaping the many health benefits (quite possibly doing more harm than good!)."





Take a look at the post shared by Karina Heinrich:

Here are 6 health benefits of Intermittent Fasting that nutritionist Karina Heinrich revealed:

1. Weight Loss: She said if Intermittent Fasting is followed in the right way, it can easily lead to the main goal of weight loss.





2. Heart Health: Karina claimed that Intermittent Fasting may help regulate cholesterol, triglycerides and inflammatory markers.





3. Brain Health: Intermittent Fasting may protect against Alzheimer's disease and may also support the growth of new nerve cells.





4. Anti-Aging: Karina revealed that during some studies, Intermittent Fasting proved to extend the lifespan in rats by as much as 36-83%.





5. Inflammation: Intermittent Fasting may reduce markers of inflammation - reason behind many chronic diseases.





6. Diabetes: Intermittent Fasting may help regulate blood sugar level and reduce insulin resistance.





Intermittent Fasting involves long hours of fasting and eating strictly within a particular time frame. Some people fast for 12 hours, some for 16 or 18 hours, and some fast for even a full day or couple of days altogether. We suggest you should consult an expert before embarking on any strenuous diet plan.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



