Few dishes can match the comfort of a warm bowl of khichdi. Simple, nourishing and endlessly versatile, the humble one-pot meal has long been a go-to for everything from cosy dinners to recovery meals. Now, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor is giving the classic a gourmet twist with his tandoori salmon khichdi recipe, and that too at MasterChef Australia. The dish combines spice-marinated fish with creamy lentils and rice for a protein-packed meal.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's Tandoori Salmon Khichdi Recipe

During his appearance on the show, Sanjeev Kapoor shared the recipe with contestant and recent Mystery Box challenge winner Casper Kenworthy. Here is a step-by-step guide to recreate the dish at home:

Also Read: What Does Erling Haaland Eat To Stay Fit? Health Influencer Shares Benefits Of Football Star's Protein-Rich Meals

Spread a generous layer of tandoori marinade over the salmon fillets. Make sure both sides are coated well. Let them sit for 10-15 minutes while you start making the khichdi. Dice half a red onion and add it to a pan with ghee or oil over medium heat. Let it cook until it begins caramelising and turns soft and sweet. Add the khichdi mix to the onions. Sauté for 1-2 minutes so the grains get lightly coated. Add the pumpkin purée and turmeric to the pan to give the khichdi a lovely orange hue. Stir well so everything combines and the turmeric blooms. Add a splash of coconut milk. This adds richness and balances the earthiness of the pumpkin and turmeric. While the khichdi simmers, grill the salmon in a separate pan. Use medium-high heat with a little oil and cook for 3-4 minutes per side. Add a splash of water to the khichdi and let it simmer over low heat. Cook until the dal and rice are soft and have a soft, porridge-like consistency. For plating, add some khichdi to the base of a shallow bowl. Top it off with the salmon piece right in the centre. Garnish it with carrot ribbons, asparagus spears, tomatoes and sweet potato cubes for colour, crunch and a bit of sweetness to cut through the smoky fish.

What are you waiting for? Prepare this unique salmon khichdi and include it in your diet.