TasteAtlas recently revealed its list of the '50 Best Chicken Dishes around the world', sparking a mix of excitement and confusion among Indian food enthusiasts. While the inclusion of four Indian chicken dishes was welcomed, the surprise came when the Indian-style dish, Chicken Tikka Masala, was listed as a United Kingdom speciality. This popular dish features roasted marinated chicken chunks in a spiced, creamy sauce. The announcement generated diverse reactions from foodies on the TasteAtlas post.





A confused foodie wrote, "Chicken tikka masala originated from the UK?" Another questioned, "How come chicken tikka masala became British, look at the name itself!! Does it sound British to you??"

One claimed, "Chicken Tikka Masala is an Indian dish, not British @tasteatlas." A user explained, "Pretty sure it was created by east asian folk who lived in the UK. The place of origin is the UK but culturally it's East Asian/Indian."

Another wrote, "India doesn't have a Chicken tikka masala like in the UK, and if they do have it, it tastes nothing like the one in the UK."





Take a look at the post here:



So, Is Chicken Tikka Masala British Or Indian?

According to TasteAtlas, Chicken tikka masala is a "British dish influenced by Indian cuisine." The origins are still debated. One of the most popular claims is that it was invented in Glasgow, Scotland, in the 1970s by a Pakistani chef Ali Ahmed Aslam. It is believed that the chef added tomato-cream soup to chicken tikka to please a customer and Chicken tikka masala was created. Others claim that the dish is a variation of Indian butter chicken or chicken tikka, adapted to suit British tastes. The dish's exact beginnings may never be fully known.

Has all this debate left you curious about how to make this delicacy at home? Here is a delicious recipe. Enjoy!