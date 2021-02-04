SEARCH
Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Orders $13,000 Wine; Twitter Reacts

Teigen recently took to the micro-blogging site to share a story about how she accidentally ordered a wine bottle that costed her $13,000.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: February 04, 2021 16:28 IST

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen is one active celebrity on social media. Be it through her Instagram or Twitter handle, she keeps her fans and followers updated about the happenings in her daily life. The 35-year-old beauty always keeps her fans entertained and engaged with her cooking videos, fashion statement, and witty tweets. Keeping up with the tradition, Teigen recently took to the micro-blogging site to share a story about how she accidentally ordered a wine bottle that costed her $13,000.

She initiated conversation with a question, "what's the most expensive thing you've eaten that you thought sucked?"





After this, she went on sharing her story, "One time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn't even finish it and it had been cleared!!!"

The post started trending on Twitter in no time, garnering mixed reactions from the followers. While some shared their own experiences, others criticised the post. "People are not going to relate to this," wrote a Twitterer.





However, Chrissy went on addressing the criticism and wrote, "Hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories. I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me."





Scrolling down the Twitter thread, we found some other amusing comments for you:















About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

