Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon recently arrived in India for the premiere of The Odyssey. Besides promoting their film, the duo took time from their busy schedule to explore the country's celebrated culinary scene. They stopped by the iconic seafood restaurant Trishna in Mumbai. The dining institution is renowned for serving some of the city's most beloved coastal delicacies.





In a post shared on Trishna's official Instagram page, Nolan and Damon were seen sitting with Ruchit Anchan, the co-owner of the seafood restaurant. The duo was in Mumbai alongside Tom Holland for the Indian premiere of The Odyssey at PVR ICON IMAX, Phoenix Palladium.





The two-day event took place on July 10 and 11, ahead of the film's global release on July 17.

More about Trishna Restaurant

Located in Kala Ghoda, Trishna is considered one of the city's most iconic dining destinations, serving seafood lovers, celebrities, politicians and international visitors for decades.





Despite its understated interiors, the eatery is almost always packed, with diners arriving for its signature crab dishes and classic coastal preparations. The restaurant enjoys a 4.6-star rating from thousands of reviews and is regarded as a must-visit for anyone exploring the city's culinary scene.





Trishna originally opened in April 1991. Prior to this date, the establishment operated as an inexpensive, pre-independence lunch home called Matrebhoomi Lunch Home before being renovated as Trishna Restaurant. According to Indian Hospitality Magazine, the restaurant's reputation was built on two preparations that became synonymous with its name, the butter-pepper-garlic crab and the koliwada prawns.





Both preparations reflect the Mangalorean-Goan coastal tradition with their recipes. When Mumbai received its first Michelin Guide in 2024, Trishna was among the establishments recognised.





Over the last thirty-three years, the restaurant has maintained its Fort-area location while the neighbourhood around it has transformed into Mumbai's most valued dining address. Its biggest claim to fame remains its legendary butter garlic crab, often considered one of Mumbai's most iconic seafood dishes. Some other classic dishes of the place include Hyderabadi Pomfret, Crab Chettinad, Jumbo Crab, Squid Koliwada, Prawn Gassi, Bombil Fry, and Dal Hyderabadi, among others.





Trishna has welcomed an impressive list of diners, including members of the Kapoor family, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Brett Lee and several politicians, industrialists and international visitors. Christopher Nolan's recent visit only adds another globally recognised name to the restaurant's long list of patrons. The restaurant has also earned a spot on the 50 Best Discovery List in 2022 and ranked number 11 at the CNTraveller Top Restaurant Awards in 2017.