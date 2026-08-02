Takamasa Osawa didn't always know what biryani was. Today, it's the only dish his ten-seat Tokyo restaurant serves - a restaurant that recently earned him a Michelin Bib Gourmand. That same passion has taken him to India twice this year: first to cook for actor Ram Charan and his family at their Hyderabad home, and now for a sold-out two-day pop-up at Indian Accent in Mumbai. It's an unlikely journey for a chef with no formal training, who has turned a single dish into global recognition.





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How It Started

In 2009, at age 20, Osawa was working a regular office job in Japan when he took a holiday to Tamil Nadu. He didn't speak the language, but a signboard advertising biryani caught his attention. He ordered it without knowing what it was, and has said the meal changed the course of his life. Back home, he couldn't find anything close to what he'd eaten in India, so he began teaching himself to cook it.

Learning The Dish Across Three Countries

That craving turned into a 15-year back-and-forth between Japan and South Asia, trips to Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pakistan and Bangladesh, treating each region's version as its own discipline rather than variations on one recipe. Rather than settle on a single style, he built his own hybrid: a Hyderabadi rice base, a Pakistani-style gravy, and a Balochi method for tenderising the meat.

The Restaurant and the Michelin Recognition

His restaurant, Biriyani Osawa, operates out of a small basement space in Tokyo's Kanda neighbourhood, reservations only, no menu, one biryani served per sitting, made with either mutton or chicken. In 2026, it earned a Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide Tokyo - Michelin's category for exceptional food at moderate prices, distinct from a Michelin star. Osawa has also founded the Japan Biryani Association, and has taken his one-dish format abroad, including a pop-up at Dubai's Yamanote Atelier.

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What "Authentic" Means To Him

Wherever he cooks, his rules stay the same: minimal accompaniments, bone-in meat by default, and no curry poured over the rice, a serving style he considers a common misunderstanding of the dish outside South Asia.





The recognition stands out precisely because of how narrow his focus is: Michelin's inspectors singling out a ten-seat, single-dish counter in a city full of ambitious, wide-ranging tasting menus. Osawa never built a menu with range. He built one dish, and kept making it exactly right.