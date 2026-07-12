Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland and Matt Damon recently arrived in Mumbai for the premiere of The Odyssey on Saturday. Ahead of attending the screening, the trio took some time out from their packed schedule for a relaxed tea outing at the city's popular Olympia Coffee House in Colaba.





Universal Pictures India shared a video of Nolan, Holland and Damon arriving at the cafe on Instagram. The trio was served tea in glass cups along with bun maska and a few desserts. The side note read, "Quick tea stop before The Odyssey Mumbai Premiere."





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While photos and videos of the Hollywood guests have gone viral, staff at the 108-year-old cafe said they had no idea who they were at first. HT City quoted manager Inayat Maredia as saying that preparations began quietly several hours before the stars showed up at the venue.





Maredia said, "Unn teenon ke guests jo the, voh pehle 2:30 baje naashte ke liye aaye, uske baad se voh khade the baahar hi cafe ke. Humko toh pata bhi nahi tha ki jinki voh wait kar rahe hain, voh itne bade hain. Baad mein jab Google kiya toh maloom padha ki Tom Spider-Man wale actor hain. [Their team members had arrived around 2:30 pm and had been waiting outside the cafe since then. We had no idea that the people they were waiting for were such big personalities. Later, when we searched online, we realised that Tom was the actor who plays Spider-Man.]"





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He added, "The three of them came in, had chai and bun maska and kept it to very light snacks. They didn't stay for long because a huge crowd started gathering. Their bodyguards and the police were there as well. They were at the cafe for no more than 10 to 15 minutes."





Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey also features Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton and Charlize Theron in key roles. The film is set to release worldwide on July 17.