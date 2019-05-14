Common Food Additive Found In Chewing Gums And Mayonnaise Linked Colorectal Cancer: Study

Do you often find yourself slathering your breads with a dash of mayonnaise, or like to eat chewing gums every once in a while. Beware, as they may contain a food additive that could lead to inflammatory bowel diseases and colorectal cancer, warns a study. This food additive is commonly used as a whitening agent in products such as chewing gum and mayonnaise.





For the study, the team of researchers at University of Sydney investigated a group of mice. They analysed the health impacts of food additive E171 (titanium dioxide nanoparticles) which is commonly used in high quantities in foods and some medicines as a whitening agent. The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.







The scientists said that E171 is consumed in high proportion everyday by the general population and can be found in more than 900 food products.





The findings revealed that consumption of food containing E171 has an impact on the gut microbiota - defined by the trillions of bacteria that inhabit the gut - which could trigger diseases such as inflammatory bowel diseases and colorectal cancer.

"It is well established that dietary composition has an impact on physiology and health, yet the role of food additives is poorly understood," said co-lead author Wojciech Chrzanowski, Associate Professor at University of Sydney.





"This study presents pivotal evidence that consumption of food containing food additive E171 affects gut microbiota as well as inflammation in the gut, which could lead to diseases such as inflammatory bowel diseases and colorectal cancer," he said.

















