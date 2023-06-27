Actress Karisma Kapoor turned a year older on June 25. Wishes poured in for the diva on her special day from her friends, family and well-wishers in the industry. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor took some time out of her busy schedule to enjoy a birthday-special vacation in Paris. She was spotted enjoying a blissful time in the city of romance, dressed up in her stylish best and visiting all the popular tourist spots. And could a trip to Paris ever be complete without some scrumptious desserts? Take a look at what the actress shared on Instagram:

The first post that Karisma Kapoor shared was of herself enjoying the world-famous crepes in the streets of Paris. "Birthdaying. #crepeloving," she wrote in the caption of the post. The actress was all smiles and thoroughly relished her yummy treat. In the next post, she shared a glimpse of a heart-shaped chocolate pastry that she enjoyed post-dinner. Take a look:

In the click, we could see a scrumptious chocolate dessert in the shape of a heart. "Bonne nuit," she captioned the late-night dessert indulgence. The heart-shaped tart or pastry was decorated with chocolate sauce and candied hazelnuts on top.

We hope to see more of Karisma Kapoor's food indulgences from her Paris trip! On the work front, the actress will be seen in 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Brown' - both OTT offerings slated to release soon.