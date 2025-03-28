As summer arrives, nothing feels better than a chilled glass of water after a long, hot day. But what if there is a power cut or no cold water in the fridge? Does that mean you have to settle for warm water? Not at all. A viral Instagram video has revealed a simple yet effective way to keep your water cool using a mitti ka matka (earthen pot). The trick? Turning your matka into a natural fridge.





According to the video, to achieve chilled water from an earthern pot, you need vinegar, baking soda and salt. Take one spoonful of each of these ingredients, mix it with water and scrub your matka thoroughly with this solution. Once done, rinse it well. The instructions explain that a matka has tiny pores that may get clogged over time, reducing its cooling ability. This cleaning method helps unclog those pores, allowing the pot to function at its best.





The result? As per the video, this process can make the water four times colder than usual.

The video has clocked almost 13 million views. The internet is divided over this viral matka hack:





While many called the idea “wonderful”, others dismissed it as a “waste of time.”





One person sarcastically commented, “Sir, maine yeh aapka tareeka use kiya, abhi matke mein baraf jamne lagi hai, kya karu abhi? [Sir, I tried your method, and now ice is forming inside my matka. What should I do now?]”





Another hilarious response read, “Maine matke mein paani dalke usse fridge mein rakh diya. [I poured water into the matka and kept it in the fridge.]”





A user shared practical matka care tips, advising, “Wash your matka regularly to remove alkalinity. Place it in a well-ventilated area, away from direct sunlight and heat. Avoid keeping it near kitchen counters or the refrigerator. Keep it clean, and your water will stay cool.”





What do you think about this hack? Tell us in the comments.