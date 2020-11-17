Experts Discover New Compound That May Fight Coronavirus; These Foods Are Natural Sources

Coronavirus research found a potential compound that can be found in foods.

Highlights A new study found melatonin hormone to be helpful against CoVID-19.

Melatonin is usually produced by humans and helps regulate sleep.

Here are some foods that are a good source of melatonin.

Health experts all over the world are in constant search for viable means to prevent and treat Coronavirus. Every day, we see a glimmer of hope in the numerous researches making headway in unravelling measures to combat the pandemic. One such recently-conducted research led by Cleveland Clinic found a new compound that is being seen as a promising drug against Coronavirus. Melatonin, a sleep-regulating hormone, was noted as the potential prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Humans naturally produce the hormone but in its absence, over-the-counter supplements and foods containing melatonin can be taken to overcome the deficiency.



The researchers analysed patient data from its COVID-19 registry and found that melatonin usage was associated with a nearly 30 percent reduced likelihood of testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 after adjusting for age, race, smoking history, and various disease comorbidities.



However, the researchers warned against starting taking melatonin supplements until further studies corroborate their findings that were published in the journal PLOS Biology. "It is very important to note these findings do not suggest people should start to take melatonin without consulting their physician," said Feixiong Cheng, PhD, assistant staff in the Genomic Medicine Institute and lead author on the study.



While we wait for validation on melatonin to reduce the risk of Coronavirus, you may consider consuming foods that are a natural source of melatonin. National Center for Biotechnology Information listed down the following foods that contain a good amount of melatonin.

Melatonin is a sleep-regulating hormone.











These Foods Are Natural Sources Of Melatonin That You May Try:



1. Eggs

Eggs are highly rich in proteins and can be consumed in abundance through breakfast diet. Boiled eggs, omelette, baked eggs, scrambled eggs, and more such egg-based recipes can be easily tried.







2. Fish

Another animal-based source of melatonin, fish is generally considered very healthy food to have, which provides many other nutrients as well.





3. Nuts





Out of all the plant-based sources, nuts have the highest amount of melatonin. Make it a habit to have a handful of different kinds of nuts every day.







4. Mushrooms

This vegetable can be easily incorporated into our diet. Many Indian sabzis like mushroom matar and international dishes like mushroom pasta, can be made with mushrooms.







5. Cereals







Try to consume different kinds of cereals to maximise nutrient-intake from this melatonin-rich food.







6. Legumes

Beans, lentils, chickpeas, peanuts - there's a whole range of legumes you can add to your regular diet. Thankfully, most of us already consume it in adequate quantities.





Note: These foods are not part of the study.









