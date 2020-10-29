SEARCH
Vitamin D Deficiency Found In 80% COVID-19 Patients; Diet Sources Suggested By Expert

Vitamin D is known to aid many bodily functions and its insufficiency may lead to weak bones, heart-related ailments, low immunity and even respiratory problems.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: October 29, 2020 13:00 IST

Vitamin D sufficiency is important for good health.

Highlights
  • Vitamin D nutrient is known to boost immunity.
  • A recent study linked vitamin D insufficiency to COVID-19 patients.
  • Here are some vitamin D-rich foods you can add to your diet.

Vitamin D nutrient is in the news more than ever for its greater implications during the time of Coronavirus pandemic. Health experts have raised concerns over the growing cases of vitamin D deficiency in general population as people are staying at home and are not able to obtain the 'sunshine vitamin' from natural sunlight. In fact, a new study discovered over 80% COVID-19 patients suffering from vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is known to aid many bodily functions and its insufficiency may lead to weak bones, heart-related ailments, low immunity and even respiratory problems.

The study that was published in 'The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism', found 80 percent of 216 COVID-19 patients admitted in a hospital in Spain to be vitamin D-deficient. The researchers also noticed that men had lower vitamin D levels than women.

"Vitamin D-deficient COVID-19 patients had a greater prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, raised serum ferritin and troponin levels, as well as a longer length of hospital stay. We did not find any relationship between vitamin D concentrations or vitamin deficiency and the severity of the disease," wrote co-author Jose L. Hernandez, Ph.D., of the University of Cantabria in Santander, Spain.

Another recent study, published in 'Plos One' journal, had claimed that vitamin D sufficiency may lessen the oxygen requirement in COVID-19 patients and fasten the treatment process. 

(Also Read: How Much Vitamin D Is Too Much Vitamin D?)

vitamin d

Vitamin D is also known as 'sunshine vitamin'. 

Apart from exposing yourself to sunlight regularly to obtain the vitamin naturally, a diet rich in foods with high vitamin D content may also help.

(Note: Following Vitamin D dietary suggestions are not part of the study)

Vitamin D-Rich Diet Sources:

(Suggested By Chennai-based nutritionist Dr. Preethi Raj)

Fatty Fish -

Fatty fish such as tuna, salmon, and mackerel and fish liver oils provide a goods amount of vitamin D content.

Dairy Products -

Milk, cheese and other dairy products must be included in everyday diet for daily vitamin D fix.

Eggs Yolks -

Many people discard yolks from eggs fearing high fat content. Egg yolks also contain decent quantities of vitamin D and can be sparingly used in our meals.

Cereals And Juices -

A perfect breakfast combo to get your fill of vitamin D! Include cereals and different fruit juices in your morning diet.

Mushrooms -

Mushrooms offer a good amount of vitamin D2 nutrient and can be used in different ways to make meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even snacks.

Fortify your diet with the essential vitamin D nutrient to live a healthy life.
 

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

