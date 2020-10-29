Vitamin D Deficiency Found In 80% COVID-19 Patients; Diet Sources Suggested By Expert

Vitamin D sufficiency is important for good health.

Vitamin D nutrient is in the news more than ever for its greater implications during the time of Coronavirus pandemic. Health experts have raised concerns over the growing cases of vitamin D deficiency in general population as people are staying at home and are not able to obtain the 'sunshine vitamin' from natural sunlight. In fact, a new study discovered over 80% COVID-19 patients suffering from vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is known to aid many bodily functions and its insufficiency may lead to weak bones, heart-related ailments, low immunity and even respiratory problems.





The study that was published in 'The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism', found 80 percent of 216 COVID-19 patients admitted in a hospital in Spain to be vitamin D-deficient. The researchers also noticed that men had lower vitamin D levels than women.





"Vitamin D-deficient COVID-19 patients had a greater prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, raised serum ferritin and troponin levels, as well as a longer length of hospital stay. We did not find any relationship between vitamin D concentrations or vitamin deficiency and the severity of the disease," wrote co-author Jose L. Hernandez, Ph.D., of the University of Cantabria in Santander, Spain.





Another recent study, published in 'Plos One' journal, had claimed that vitamin D sufficiency may lessen the oxygen requirement in COVID-19 patients and fasten the treatment process.

Vitamin D is also known as 'sunshine vitamin'.





Apart from exposing yourself to sunlight regularly to obtain the vitamin naturally, a diet rich in foods with high vitamin D content may also help.





(Note: Following Vitamin D dietary suggestions are not part of the study)





Vitamin D-Rich Diet Sources:

(Suggested By Chennai-based nutritionist Dr. Preethi Raj)





Fatty Fish -

Fatty fish such as tuna, salmon, and mackerel and fish liver oils provide a goods amount of vitamin D content.





Dairy Products -

Milk, cheese and other dairy products must be included in everyday diet for daily vitamin D fix.





Eggs Yolks -

Many people discard yolks from eggs fearing high fat content. Egg yolks also contain decent quantities of vitamin D and can be sparingly used in our meals.





Cereals And Juices -

A perfect breakfast combo to get your fill of vitamin D! Include cereals and different fruit juices in your morning diet.





Mushrooms -





Mushrooms offer a good amount of vitamin D2 nutrient and can be used in different ways to make meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even snacks.





Fortify your diet with the essential vitamin D nutrient to live a healthy life.









