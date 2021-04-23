The extreme surge in Covid cases across India has alarmed us all. We are back on toes yet again to fight this appalling situation. While the governments and administrations are leaving no stones unturned to control the caseloads, people are asked not to step out of houses without emergency. Some states, including Delhi, have also imposed lockdown for the time being. In such a scenario, we are being extra cautious about health and nutrition too. We are including every possible healthy ingredient in our daily diet to strengthen immunity and nourish us from within. Today, internet is flooded with health advises, diet plans, forwarded messages et al. And we have seen people following those internet-based guidelines. What we often do not understand is that every human body reacts differently, so one must consult with an expert before taking up any such diet plan.

It seems like celebrity Chef Saransh Goila recommends the same. He recently took to his Instagram handle to share a post featuring some tips a person with Covid must follow. His very first advice in the post is - do not follow forwarded message. No single diet fits everyone; hence one must always speak to a nutritionist for customized diet as per our body needs.

He further suggested some basic guidelines one must follow for overall nutrition. "I'm a Chef who believes in nutrition and I've studied fair bit of it myself," he wrote alongside the post. Chef Goila went on to say that these guidelines are made after consulting with medical and health expert Dr. Raashi Khatri Panjabi. Let's take a look:

1. Eat food that's low on oil and low to moderate on spices.

2. Eat lots of vegetables, more with high water content.

3. Load up on protein.

4. Drink a lot of water and keep yourself hydrated.

5. Eat fresh food and avoid any kind of junk or packaged snacks.

6. Eat fruits when you are craving for sugar.

7. Eat food in small portions, keeping smaller gap between two meals.

"And if you can't prepare food at home, you can check out 'Covid meals for India' list to get ready, fresh food at home," he added. Click here to know more about the initiative.

Watch the complete video post; eat healthy, stay safe!

