Craving A Quick Sweet? Make Viral Dessert Burger At Home With Anything In Your Fridge

Dessert burgers are taking over social media as a quick fix dessert.

We often desire an indulgent treat after our meal, whether it is our favourite mithai or a delicious Shrikhand. However, in the lockdown days, getting our hands on these delectable sweets has been increasingly difficult. Many people have tried baking in lockdown to satisfy the cravings of their sweet tooth. However, this viral recipe for dessert burgers does not even need you to don your baker's hats. Dessert burgers are basically two burger buns filled with deliciously sweet insides such as chocolate sauce, ice cream and even whole cookies!





This trend has been seen quite a lot in recent times on social media app Instagram as well video sharing app TikTok. Many users have tried their hands at mixing up and preparing this delicious dessert burger in a number of varieties. Check this out:





There is virtually no limit on what can be put inside the dessert burger, as the possibilities of experimentation are endless. If you have leftover cake from last night, pop it into a burger with a scoop of ice cream on top and drizzle some chocolate sauce - your dessert burger is ready!





This quick and easy preparation has made the dessert burger trend a hit with chefs and bloggers, who are now taking a bite of this unique fusion recipe. Interestingly, dessert burgers were around as early as 2015, as revealed in a quick search on Instagram. However, the trend has cropped up in recent times again due to the urge to binge on something sweet and lack of options to do so at home.





Apart from being sinfully delicious, the dessert burger is also a visual feast. With colourful fruits, toppings and fillings - it surely comprises a snapshot which will be a hit with your social media fan following. So what are you waiting for? Try this delicious dessert burger at home, and trust us, you'll be surprised!













