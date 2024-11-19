A Reddit user has slammed Swiggy Instamart for allegedly delivering underweight vegetables, sharing photos of the same as well as screenshots of his chat with the Swiggy support team. The post has grabbed many eyeballs on social media and sparked discussions about several problems related to ordering groceries online. The Reddit user explained that the incident took place around a month back. "It was getting late and vegetables were out of stock with local vendors and hence I decided to try ordering from Instamart. Prices were a little expensive compared to the local market but it was urgent for which I was ready to pay. One of the veggies (cauliflower) made me check all the other ones for their weight. Most of the vegetables were underweight," he wrote.

In the photos attached to the post, he has provided additional details. He states that he paid Rs 89 for 1 piece of cauliflower that was supposed to weigh between 400-600 grams. His handheld weighing machine shows that the piece he received weighed only 145 grams. Similarly, he claims that he paid Rs 42 for a quarter kilo of Shimla Mirch (green capsicum), but received only 170 grams. His 1-kilo potato order, for which he paid Rs 46, turned out to be 965 grams, as per the images in the post.





The Reddit user called the Swiggy support "shameless" because "they were not ready to replace the items and were trying to play smart with words for a partial refund." In the screenshots attached to the post, we get glimpses of his apparent chat with the Swiggy team. He asks for a replacement or a complete refund of Rs 177, but the executives (even after escalation) seem to insist on processing a 50% refund only (equal to Rs 88). The user said that he reported the issue to the government's Ingram consumer helpline and mailed his bank to reverse credit the amount. He seems to consider this a cautionary tale for the future. He has also warned other Reddit users to beware. He wrote, "Lesson learnt. Do not go by weight stickers on products. Do actually check them and raise complaints when deviations are observed. And of course buy from local vendors, it is cheap and less cumbersome. Do not fall for discounts, you will end up paying more from your pocket."

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims made in the post by the Reddit user.





The post has received many comments from other users who have allegedly faced similar problems on Swiggy Instamart and other online platforms. Several people claim to have come across such issues with their orders and requests for redressal. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Looks like now I need a weighing scale."





"I have a digital scale. Got underweight products. Same story, gave me a 50% refund and I agreed. Then I realised, what about the others who don't have a scale? How widespread is this practice? I wouldn't even think to weigh it, but that day my son was playing with it and that's how it came to light."





No matter how much discounts or or fast delivery is offered, these startups can't make me buy vegetables from an app haha.





"For the last two years, we have ordered vegetables online every day from quick commerce apps. I think I have to calculate how money these apps looted from us."





"At least my local vendor gives me 20-50gm more every time and charges a fixed rate for items such as cauliflower and cabbage, irrespective of their size."





NDTV Food reached out to Swiggy for a comment, but they are yet to respond.

