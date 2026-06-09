A Puducherry consumer commission has pulled up a popular biryani restaurant after a customer found a dead fly in his meal, ordering it to pay compensation and serve 10 free plates of fresh Hyderabadi biryani. The case highlights how lapses in food safety can lead to legal consequences, with the commission holding the eatery guilty of "deficiency in service" under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

What Exactly Happened At The Biryani Restaurant

According to the LiveLaw report, the complaint was filed by P. Sundarakumara Manikandan against Biryani & Co., located on MG Road in Puducherry. The incident dates back to December 8, 2025, when the complainant and his friend, Mohammed Niyasudeen, visited the restaurant for a meal.





During their visit, they allegedly discovered a dead insect in the biryani served to them. The complainant documented the incident immediately by recording videos and taking photographs, asserting that the presence of the insect pointed to poor hygiene practices at the establishment.

He further claimed that the incident caused him mental distress, fear of potential health risks, and a loss of trust as a consumer.





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Legal Action And Claims

The complainant initially sought compensation of Rs 1,30,000 under various grounds, including negligence, health risk, mental agony and legal expenses. He also issued a legal notice to the restaurant, demanding both compensation and corrective action.





However, dissatisfied with the response from the restaurant, he approached the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Puducherry, alleging deficiency in service under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

Commission Proceedings And Observations

The case was heard by a bench comprising President S. Mouttouvel and members A.S. Suvitha and G. Arumugam. Notably, despite receiving notice, the restaurant did not appear before the commission or contest the case, leading to ex parte proceedings.





While evaluating the evidence, the commission observed that the photographic submissions lacked clarity. However, the video footage submitted by the complainant clearly showed the presence of a dead insect, which appeared to be a fly.





The commission also took note of a significant inconsistency in the restaurant's stance. In response to a Google review posted by the complainant, the restaurant had acknowledged the incident, apologised for it, and termed it an isolated occurrence while assuring corrective measures. However, in its formal legal reply, it denied liability. The commission noted that this contradictory position undermined the establishment's credibility.

Restaurant Ordered To Pay Compensation For Deficiency In Service

The commission ruled that serving contaminated food amounted to a "deficiency in service" under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Holding the restaurant accountable, it ordered compensation to the complainant.





Biryani & Co. was directed to pay Rs 10,000 towards deficiency in service, mental agony and physical hardships sustained by the customer, along with Rs 3,000 to cover litigation costs.





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10 Free Biryani Plates Ordered As Compensation

In a notable directive, the commission also ordered the restaurant to provide 10 plates of freshly prepared Hyderabadi chicken biryani to the complainant free of cost.





The order specifies that the meals must be provided at the rate of two plates per week over five consecutive Sundays. The biryani must be prepared in compliance with food safety standards, and the arrangement is to begin within two weeks from the receipt of the order.

What This Means For Diners

This case serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining strict hygiene standards in food establishments. It also highlights how consumer forums continue to act as a recourse for diners who encounter lapses in food safety. As dining out remains a regular part of urban life, such rulings reinforce the accountability of restaurants and the rights of customers to safe, hygienic food.