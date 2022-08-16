Has it ever happened to you that you order food online, and it gets delayed by a long time? While there could be several reasons, most of us get annoyed waiting. And when that happens, we start calling the delivery agent to take updates. In some instances, our anger also increases. However, when we get to know the problems being faced by the delivery person, we then realise the hardships they have to deal with while delivering our food. Recently, something similar happened to a man in Bengaluru whose order got delayed. But upon learning the story of his delivery person, he could not help but pen down a heartfelt note for him!





Taking to LinkedIn, Rohit Kumar Singh shared his experience. He wrote, "It was a beautiful Sunday in Bangalore yesterday - gloomy weather, light drizzle & sun shining occasionally made it perfect. Like most of the Bangaloreans on Sunday - I was too lazy to get out of my comfortable bed and hence decided to order something via a food delivery app. Life is good, it seems. ETA for food arrival was around 30 minutes and it seemed like a lifetime since I was extremely hungry. In no time, those 30 minutes passed and I started becoming a bit impatient. It had started to drizzle too in the meanwhile."

He further added that he also called the delivery agent several times to enquire about the food. Every time he called the agent he was greeted with a comforting tone of a man saying that he would reach his place in some time. So, when the delivery agent finally rang his doorbell, Rohit Kumar Singh ran to take his order. But upon opening the door, his impatience waned.





In the post, he revealed, "When I opened the door - I saw a person graciously smiling at me with the order in his hand-Mid '40s, grey hair, trying to balance himself with crutches and smiling at me. I was numb for a second and feeling stupid to get impatient sitting on my comfortable bed. In my head, I was wondering what all struggle he had to go through to get this order to me. I immediately apologised to him and tried to have a conversation. His name is Krishnappa Rathod. He lost his job at a cafe in the pandemic and since then donned the hat of a delivery boy (quite graciously); he has three children but, due to his financial condition, could not get all of them to Bangalore for a better education. From getting up in the early morning to working the entire day tirelessly defying all the odds is the superpower he possesses."





Before the customer could get to know more about him, the delivery agent had to leave for his next delivery. The customer also took his Gpay number for donating some amount to him. He also asked his followers to donate to him.











Take a look at his full post.











Have you ever had a similar experience? Let us know in the comments below!



