David Beckham may be known worldwide as a football legend and style icon, but in recent years, he has added a new title to his list - beekeeper. The former England captain has taken up beekeeping as a serious hobby, one that began during the COVID-19 lockdown at his countryside home in the Cotswolds. David Beckham first started by building a beehive in his garden, and what began as a small lockdown project quickly turned into a full-blown passion. Naturally, this World Bee Day (May 20), the Manchester United legend celebrated his precious bees.

Also Read: Here's How David Beckham Celebrated Pancake Day With His Daughter





In a video posted to Instagram, David Beckham is seen suited up in full protective beekeeping gear, gently removing a honey-filled patch of beehive and packing it into a plastic container. "Wow," he says in awe, followed by, "Really amazing." "Making the world a sweeter place. Today, we celebrate our Bees. World Bee Day," he wrote as the caption. Take a look:







One of the most memorable moments from his beekeeping journey was when he gifted a jar of his home-harvested honey to none other than King Charles III. His love for nature doesn't stop there. Last month, David Beckham posted a video showing off freshly harvested radishes from his garden. Clad in a beanie, T-shirt, shorts and white Vans, he proudly pulled out radishes from the soil as his wife Victoria Beckham, who was behind the camera, quipped, "You look nice... You know you're married to a fashion icon, right?" To which David replied, "Darling, it's good for the mind." This made Victoria laugh, "What? To dress badly?" She then joked about eating those radishes for dinner. "Radish alert. My wife's hilarious, she just ate 5 of my radishes, once washed of course," David wrote in the caption.

Also Read: This Is David Beckham And Daughter Harper's Idea Of 'Salsa Saturday'





Last year, he posted a video of his chicken farm and home-grown vegetables, including kale, onions, and plum trees from his Cotswolds garden. In the video, he humorously noted how his social media content has shifted from bikes and camping to kale and flowers. Victoria Beckham commented jokingly, "Who is this man? Give me my husband back." Read the full story here.





Whether it is bees, radishes, or chickens, David Beckham's farm life is all about staying grounded.