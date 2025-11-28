David Beckham is back in India. This marks the former English football captain's second visit to the country. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, his arrival is part of a collaborative programme by Mantra4Change and Education Above All. This initiative is aimed at transforming classrooms across Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Nagaland. On Friday (November 28), Beckham shared a post on Instagram, appreciating the warm welcome he received in Mumbai. What stood out in the carousel was a video where the star was seen helping himself with a bowl of delicious dal ki chaat during his stay at the luxurious Taj Mahal Palace hotel.





Also Read: From Paneer Tikka To Dahi Chaat - A Look At David Beckham's Desi Food Indulgence





The video opened to David Beckham pouring himself some dal from a large pot into a bowl. Under the guidance of a chef, he drizzled two types of chutneys into the mix before shifting his attention to the veggies, the key ingredients to the hearty and healthy lentil-based delight. The football icon added chopped onions and tomatoes with a spoonful of garlic and coriander, admitting that he loves them both. Next, he squeezed some lime on top for that zesty burst of flavour and was ready to savour the lip-smacking dish.

The side note read, "So touched by everyone's kindness... Thank you for my traditional welcome and Dal Ki Chaat lessons. Making some beautiful memories in Mumbai."







Also Read: What's David Beckham Harvesting From His Garden? Victoria Reveals





If this daal ki chaat video has left you drooling, then here's the recipe to make one version of this snack at home.





Ingredients:

1/2 cup yellow moong

Salt to taste

2 tsp ghee

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

a pinch of asafoetida

1 whole red chilli

Toppings:

1 tsp of finely chopped onion

1 tsp of finely chopped tomato

1 tsp ginger, julienned

1 tsp of roasted cumin powder

Lemon juice to taste

Chopped coriander leaves

Chopped green chillies

1 tsp of mint chutney

Save

A pinch of black salt

1/2 tsp butter

Recipe:





First, soak the moong dal for 30 minutes before boiling the lentils with water, turmeric, and salt. Once they are cooked, mash them. After that, heat some ghee in a pan. Add asafoetida and red chilli powder. Next, temper the lentils. Finally, transfer the lentils to a bowl and garnish with all the toppings. Enjoy piping hot! Read all about it here.