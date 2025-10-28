Former footballer David Beckham seems to be enjoying the simple pleasures of country life, and this time, it's all about fresh food from his garden. In a charming video shared on Instagram by Victoria Beckham, David is seen in his Cotswolds garden, harvesting broad beans and red onions, embracing the autumn season with a dose of wholesome, homegrown goodness.

A Peek Into Beckham's Kitchen Garden

The video begins with David popping out from behind the bushes, proudly picking broad beans straight from the plant. "I love broad beans," Victoria is heard saying in the background, while David snacks on the freshly plucked pods, even tossing one into the air to catch it with his mouth.





He also hands them out to Victoria to eat. "Oh merci. Clean and hygienic. So nice," she says, as David continues to tend to his vegetable patch and water the plants.

Also Read:David Beckham Farms Carrots, The Result Has Wife Victoria In Stitches





Along with the beans, David is also seen pulling out red onions - a fresh addition to what looks like the couple's farm-to-table lifestyle in the English countryside. The couple's fans were quick to share their love in the comments section, with one follower summing it up perfectly: "Regardless of how rich or famous you are, true raw happiness is always in the backyard."





"...Proud Of Me - Even If I Can't Cook!"

In another clip from Victoria's recently released documentary, we see the couple chatting about their bond by referring to cheese sandwiches.





"You could make a cheese and ham toastie sandwich and we'd be proud of you," David tells her, to which Victoria gets emotional and says, "Let's be honest, I couldn't actually make a cheese sandwich very well." David lovingly agrees, "No, you couldn't. But that doesn't matter."





Also Read:David Beckham Enters Full Beekeeper Mode And We Are Here For It





In the caption, she wrote, "Thanks for always being proud of me - even if I can't cook!"





Be it cooking or gardening, David Beckham finds his joy around food, more so when Victoria is around, laughing and capturing it for all his fans.