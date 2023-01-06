TV actor Debina Bonnerjee finally takes a vacation after the birth of her second child, and she chose just the perfect destination - Goa. "On the beach, you can live in bliss, peace, love...." wrote Debina Bonnerjee on her Instagram photo album featuring her Goa diaries. She seems to be having a fun family vacation with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary and daughters Lianna and Divisha. Besides soaking up the sun on the sandy beaches, Debina is filling her heart and tummy with some delicious seafood. She shared some pictures of her Goan meals and the dishes on her spread are sure to leave you drooling.





Goa is the perfect place to enjoy fresh, authentic seafood. Debina is not letting go of this opportunity as she digs into specialities like grilled fish and prawns. She first shared a snap of her lunch platter which comprised a variety of dishes including, fish and veggies combo, grills, cashew-rich curry and a bowl of rice dish. She had this lavish lunch at St. Regis resort and it looks every bit yummy.

Take a look -

In another update, she shared a close-up pic of a plate of butter garlic prawns paired with sauteed veggies of yellow bell pepper, red bell pepper, broccoli, corns and beans. A side of a lemon wedge and melted butter sauce completed the dish. "Oh my my, this butter garlic prawns was love (heart emojis)," wrote Debina on the picture.





Here's the picture of the dish that Debina shared:

Debina gave us some more glimpses of her seafood indulgences and clarified that she was posting it "only for seafood lovers."

Are you too a seafood lover like Debina Bonnerjee? We have a parting gift for you. Check out our favourite seafood recipes that you can easily prepare at home. Get Goa vibes to your home with these recipes.