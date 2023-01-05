There's no denying that we all enjoy travelling to new places. But, more than that, experiencing the local culture and flavours of the place is what makes our trip worthwhile. No matter where you go, having a taste of the local cuisine is a must! And guess what? Our favourite celebrity agrees with us. Mira Kapoor enjoyed a hearty Konkani thali in Goa, and made sure to share snippets of her Goa vacation with over 4 million fans and followers! Although the post featured some breathtaking views, the actress' mouth-watering Konkani thali caught our attention more. Take a look.





Mira Kapoor posted a carousel of photos from her Goa vacation on Instagram. A mouth-watering Konkani thali is shown in the first image. This thali came with some crispy puris, a bowl of dalitoy, and what appeared to be fried besan snacks, as well as some pickles and mint chutney. In her story, she also wrote, "In order of adventure.. 1. A Konkani Thali 2. The most serene forest retreat with lip-smacking, good food and warm service (tagging the resort) 3 & 4. Going coconut at the Spice farm 5-8. A trek to the Netravali waterfalls with the entire gang and two adventurous monkeys. 9. Swipe to see. Sums it up."





Mira's favourite place to unwind and relax appears to be Goa. She visited Goa twice last year and gave a sneak peek of her vacation with her followers. Click here to read about it.





We're loving this virtual tour of Goa, as well as Mira Kapoor's recommendations. Have you also tried a Konkani thali before? Please share your experience in the comments section below.