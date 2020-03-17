Deepika Padukone Revealed Her Favourite Pizza Topping; Can You Guess What It Is?

Deepika Padukone has a soft corner for this pizza topping.

Pizza is one dish that we all have a soft corner for. Soft bread-y dough topped with tangy marinara sauce drizzled with copious amounts of cheese - can we ever have enough of pizza? When it comes to pizza toppings, everyone has their own choice and preference of what and how much to add. While some people prefer their pizzas with loads of vegetables and pepperoni, others think their ideal pizza is devoid of any toppings. Deepika Padukone recently took to Instagram to share her favourite pizza toppings. Take a look:





Deepika Padukone loves her cheese on pizza.

The actress ranked her top three pizza toppings in order of preference. Believe it or not, her all-time favourite addition to a pizza is just cheese, cheese and more cheese! Yes, you heard that right - Deepika Padukone has a guilty indulgence too and it is nothing else but some extra cheese on top of her pizza. All the top three ranks in her Instagram story for pizza toppings comprised of cheese, and we can't say we aren't surprised. Oodles of cheese on pizza is something nobody can resist, and turns out Deepika Padukone is also prey to its charm!

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in 'Chhapaak' alongside actor Vikrant Massey. The film was based on the subject of acid attack, and won great reviews and critical appreciation. Deepika Padukone will next be seen in '83 (film), playing the character of Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife. Coincidentally, her husband Ranveer Singh is playing Kapil Dev. We wish Deepika Padukone all the very best for her endeavours, and we hope she shares more such glimpses to her foodie side as well!







