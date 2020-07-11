Deepika Padukone's Latest Instagram Post About Birthday Cake Is So Relatable!

Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram post is too relatable.

Highlights Deepika Padukone recently posted on Instagram

The actor said that she had been overdosing on birthday cake for a week

This post comes after Ranveer Singh's 35th birthday on 6th July

Deepika Padukone has been regularly sharing updates from her lockdown life on Instagram, whether it is the time she's spending working out at home or even her adorable childhood photos. She was also celebrating husband Ranveer Singh's 35th birthday on 6th July, 2020. The happy couple chose to keep their celebrations away from social media limelight this year. However, Deepika Padukone did share the after-effects of Ranveer Singh's birthday bash on one of her recent Instagram posts. Take a look:





(Also Read: 5 Times The 'Padmavat' Star Declared Her Love For Desserts)





"Checking myself out after eating birthday cake all week! #birthday #celebration," wrote Deepika Padukone in the caption of the post. The video was a cute boomerang of her posing at her own reflection while looking in a spoon. She was seated at the dining table apparently after having eaten birthday cake all week, thanks to husband Ranveer Singh's 35th birthday. Kartik Aaryan hilariously wrote in the comments section, "Itna saaf chammach?"





Thus, the actor was self-admittedly binge eating birthday cake after nearly a week of Ranveer Singh's birthday. This fact struck a chord with many Instagram users who are also on a similar birthday cake overload post the celebrations of their near and dear ones. How relatable are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, right?





(Also Read: Deepika Padukone Turns 'Masterchef' For Ranveer Singh, Puts Together Yummy Asian Dinner)





Deepika Padukone had written a sweet post for her husband on his birthday as well. Sharing a candid picture of Ranveer Singh and herself, she wrote on Instagram, "The light of my life.The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance. As for the rest, I'll tell you in person! I Love You!"





Deepika Padukone recently crossed the 50 million followers milestone on Instagram, becoming only the third Indian to do so after Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. On the work front, she will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film alongside actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.







