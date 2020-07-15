Deepika Padukone Spills All Her Foodie Secrets In Latest Instagram AMA Session

Deepika Padukone's Instagram AMA was full of foodie fun.

Highlights Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to engage in an AMA session

She revealed many foodie things about herself to her followers

Here are some of the best food-related answers that she gave

Deepika Padukone's elegant fashion sense and acting prowess is something that has garnered praise all over the world. From raising her voice about mental health to sharing sweet childhood pictures, the actor is quite active on Instagram. Deepika Padukone, recently, conducted an 'Ask-Me-Anything' session on her Instagram handle. Her delighted fans poured in their questions, asking about everything from her playlist to her pet peeves. Deepika Padukone also answered a number of food-related questions much to the excitement of her foodie followers.





(Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Latest Instagram Post About Birthday Cake Is So Relatable!)





Deepika Padukone's Instagram AMA was full of foodie revelations.

The first question that Deepika Padukone answered in her Instagram AMA was the age-old debate of tea vs coffee. Surprisingly, Deepika Padukone favoured neither side and instead wrote that she loved both equally. "Both! South Indian filter coffee AND the Chai I make." She further revealed in the same answer that she makes amazing tea.

Another follower asked Deepika Padukone which was the one dish she could eat for the rest of her life. To this, she responded by saying, "Rasam with white rice and mango pickle," and even shared some delightful pictures of the dish in question. Take a look:





Deepika Padukone delighted her fans with her foodie side.

As for her favourite food made by her mother, Ujjala Padukone, Deepika Padukone felt it was too hard to choose. "All of it! She's a fantastic cook," she wrote on Instagram. Deepika Padukone also took to her Instagram AMA to answer the one thing that she would want to tell Ranveer Singh using her handle. Her hilarious response was, "You've snoozed about 35,000 times! Come on! Breakfast is on the table."





On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shakun Batra's next alongside actors Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife opposite husband Ranveer Singh in '83 the film. Although the film was slated for an April 2020 release, it got delayed due to the Coronavirus epidemic.







