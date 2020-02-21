Craving For Pizza? Make Homemade Veg Pizza From Scratch With This Simple Recipe Video

This vegetarian pizza is easy to make at home.

Often times, we get bored of eating the same kind of food every day, and our appetite craves for something different. Of all the options to break the monotony of everyday Indian meals, pizza is probably the most sought-after dish. The cheesy Italian delight is loved by people of all ages. It has almost become a significant part of our cuisine, as 'Indianised' versions of pizza are also available everywhere for our desi palates. Till now, pizza used to be an occasional treat for us, but nowadays everyone, especially kids want it every other day.





We don't want to order in so much to satiate our craving for pizza. The best solution is to make one at home. Homemade food is any day better than outside food. It's fresh, free of preservatives and hygienic. Alpa Modi, a popular food vlogger shared an amazing recipe of simple vegetarian pizza that you can easily make in your kitchen, that too from scratch. She posted the video on her YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'.





To make pizza base, first make yeast water. Knead soft pizza dough with all-purpose flour, garlic powder, Italian herbs, salt, yeast water and some oil. Store it in a warm place for next 3-4 hours for fermentation. Then make pizza base out of it.





For pizza sauce, make a paste of tomatoes, onions and basil leaves. Smear the base with the pizza sauce, top it with colourful vegetables and oodles of cheese, and enjoy a great Italian meal that you already love.

Watch recipe video of homemade veg pizza for detailed method of preparation:



