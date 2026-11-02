Chole bhature lies at the heart of many Sunday traditions in Delhi. So while the dish may seem like an unusual sight in Dubai, for Chef Pradeep Khullar, who hails from Rohini, it is "nostalgia on steroids". In a recent interview with Emirates 24/7, the Michelin-recognised chef spoke about how he found his way into hospitality with no Plan B, persevered through years of hard work, and is now thriving in Dubai by recreating a familiar Delhi ritual in the Emirates: waiting in long queues for a delicious plate of spicy chickpeas served with soft, fluffy bhaturas.

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But the journey was not easy.





Khullar was just 15 years old when his father died of cancer in 1998. The family had exhausted much of its savings on medical treatment while travelling across northern India in search of care.

To support the household, his mother balanced a full-time job with running a small tailoring boutique in Rohini, Delhi. Those years were financially difficult.





By the time he completed school, many of his classmates had already spent years preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations. Khullar had not received that kind of coaching and could not afford the fees required for the university seat he secured.

How The Michelin-Recognised Chef Entered The World Of Hospitality

A turning point arrived unexpectedly during a Sunday cricket game with friends. While discussing his situation, a friend offered him a hotel management application form that had originally been purchased for his sister, who no longer wanted it.





Khullar applied, cleared the interview and group discussion rounds, and secured admission to a hotel management programme in Delhi.





After graduating, he joined Old World Hospitality in Delhi as a kitchen management trainee in 2004. The work was demanding, often involving up to 18-hour shifts, heavy lifting and large-scale food preparation.





Unlike many around him who switched careers, Khullar felt he had no alternative. "They all had Plan B," he said. "I had no Plan B, and I kept marching ahead because there was no choice."

The Road To Michelin Recognition

Khullar went on to work on the launch of Indian Accent in Delhi before taking on leadership roles across multiple restaurant formats and central kitchen operations.





In 2015, seeking financial stability and hoping to pay off a housing loan, he moved to Dubai to join Indian restaurant Jodhpur. He initially planned to stay for only two years.





That move would eventually shape one of the most significant chapters of his career.





Around the same time, his wife Saubhagi Veer moved to Dubai and later worked with Khullar on building restaurant brands. The pair eventually became part of Mint Leaf of London, where Khullar served as chef-patron, and Veer rose to chief executive. During the pandemic, they even delivered food orders themselves, reported Emirates 24/7.





Next, they joined restaurant Nazaara as consultants. Khullar created a menu featuring dahi golgappe, truffle malai tikka and lamb chops inspired by flavours he personally enjoyed.





The restaurant soon received recognition from the Michelin Guide, with Nazaara named among the guide's new selections.

Inspired By Delhi's Sunday Chole Bhature Ritual

Soon after achieving Michelin recognition, Khullar and Veer made a bold decision. They left their positions and focused on launching Bhaturewala.





The restaurant is deeply personal for Khullar.





Growing up, eating out was reserved for special occasions, but Sunday mornings meant chole bhature from a local vendor. "Being the young boy of the family, it was always my turn and duty to stand in the queue," he said. "So, Bhaturewala in Dubai is nostalgia on steroids for me."

A Small Shop Drawing Big Crowds

Bhaturewala opened in Dubai's Oud Metha neighbourhood on October 16, 2026. Built entirely from the founders' savings, the eatery focuses on a compact menu featuring chole bhature, mutton curry with bhature and a small selection of lassis.





There is no dining area. Customers either take away their food or eat in their cars.





Despite its modest setup, the restaurant has quickly attracted long queues. Its small kitchen can produce only around 200 plates, with food prepared in limited batches.

Customers Wait For An Hour, Call It "Pure Love"

For Khullar, maintaining standards is non-negotiable.





According to the Emirates 24/7 report, he begins preparing lassis as early as 4 am on service days, while Veer handles accompaniments, labels and customer service.





The commitment to quality sometimes comes at the cost of sales. On one occasion, Khullar refused to serve a batch of mutton curry because the meat had cooked longer than intended and was starting to break apart, despite customers still waiting outside.





"This is the only asset we have," he said. "We have no seating, we have no dine-in option, we can't compromise the quality."





But customers are in love with the perfect plate of nostalgia. One diner who waited more than an hour for the chole bhature surprised Khullar by hugging him instead of complaining. "This is pure love, man. Don't drop the quality. Continue with this," the customer said.





If you're in Dubai and missing North India's beloved chole bhature, the taste of home is no longer too far away. The shop is currently open only on weekends and serves 200 plates.