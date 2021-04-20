American singer Demi Lovato has stirred up a controversy regarding 'diet foods' and promoting diet culture. It all started with her Instagram story after her visit to 'The Bigg Chill', a frozen yogurt store based in Los Angeles. Demi Lovato wrote that she found it 'extremely hard' to order frozen yogurt, also known as 'froyo', from the store. "You have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter. Do better please," wrote Lovato on Instagram. Take a look:
CALL OUT: Demi Lovato calls out Yogurt shop for sugar free foods. Demi says “Finding it extremely hard to order froyo from The Big Chill when you have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods.” Shop says they carry food for diabetics, celiac disease and vegan. pic.twitter.com/IKDOcBDVro— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 18, 2021
She also used the hashtag #DietCultureVultures with her story, along with a request to the store to 'do better'. The Big Chill responded to her on Instagram stories as well as on personal messages that they are not 'diet vultures' and have been catering to all their customers' needs for the past 36 years. "We carry items for Diabetics, Celiac disease, Vegan and, of course, many indulgent items as well," they wrote.
However, Demi Lovato kept at it and continued to bash the brand for promoting healthy and 'guilt-free' products that according to her promoted 'diet culture' and bothered her. She expressed her opinion that these products were 'triggering' to people suffering from eating disorders - an experience that she has personally shared quite a few times. "You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders," she suggested to them.
While some people supported Demi Lovato's appeal to the frozen yogurt store, others did not understand the need to create a big issue out of nothing. British broadcaster and television personality Piers Morgan lashed out at Lovato's irresponsible behaviour. "I'm triggered too...by nasty, arrogant, frozen-yogurt-brained celebrity bullies like Demi Lovato trying to ruin small family businesses during a pandemic by playing the victim in such a pathetic manner," he wrote in his column on Daily Mail.
Take a look at how Twitter users reacted to the Demi Lovato frozen yogurt controversy:
I've been a fan of Demi Lovato for a long-time simply because she's a genuine person. But her attack on The Big Chill Frozen Yogurt was absolutely ridiculous and self-serving.
Her complaint sounded as idiotic as this: me going into a vegetarian restaurant and ordering meat.— NS (@neeeshbeeesh) April 19, 2021
demi lovato is EXHAUSTING. the big chill is the chillest, most unpretentious froyo spot. not about promoting diets+every1 knows the sugar free items r 4 diabetics. they stuff 4 EVERY1! + as someone in recovery from ED i have never found it triggering to be in there. come on now— rivkarose (@rivkaroses) April 19, 2021
Walking past sugar-free cookies is one of bravest things Demi Lovato has ever done, and I'm glad she had the courage to call out The Big Chill frozen yogurt establishment for committing diet violence against her.
Socially aware celebrities make America great#dietculturevulturespic.twitter.com/OKyVyCp16F— Jenny Li (@jennyjenli) April 18, 2021
she almost destroyed a small business due to her “wrong messaging”... she should've thought twice before hitting the post button— angel (@foIknostalgia) April 19, 2021
Demi Lovato after walking past sugar free cookies #dietculturevulturespic.twitter.com/wn25VnqgV0— K Æ P Œ - 12 (@kaypeaux) April 18, 2021
When millionaire Demi Lovato sees a sugar-free cookie in a dessert store #dietculturevulturespic.twitter.com/uL0zpk9MDP— ProtectWorkersCOVID (@ProtectCovid) April 18, 2021
@ddlovato let's not forget you promoted a weight loss tea #dietculturevultures ✌???? pic.twitter.com/wGhcO7vN3R— Sia ???? (@sialikepapaya) April 20, 2021
I love Demi Lovato, but girl...“Low-fat”, “fat-free”, etc. is something advertised by a lot of companies. If we throw the froyo shop away, we gotta throw other comps away. Ppl wanna eat healthy junk too. It was triggering for you, not ED survivors as a whole #dietculturevulturespic.twitter.com/eTG3L0sIRS— SayAfricanCountries???? (@MystSanity19) April 19, 2021
The frozen yogurt shop when Demi Lovato dm'ed them complaining: pic.twitter.com/zRsfvC72qW— ▼・ᴥ・▼ (@badtzmarz) April 19, 2021
"Demi Lovato apologizes for the yogurt shop controversy." pic.twitter.com/2rU4VswKNp— Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) April 19, 2021
After the hue and cry about the frozen yogurt incident, Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share her side of the story and apologise for not handling the situation better. Take a look:
"I'm sorry that I got the messaging wrong. I'm sorry that I may have disappointed some people... I walked into a situation that didn't sit right with me, my intuition said speak up about this, so I did," said Demi Lovato in the video.
What did you think about the incident? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.
