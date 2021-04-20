American singer Demi Lovato has stirred up a controversy regarding 'diet foods' and promoting diet culture. It all started with her Instagram story after her visit to 'The Bigg Chill', a frozen yogurt store based in Los Angeles. Demi Lovato wrote that she found it 'extremely hard' to order frozen yogurt, also known as 'froyo', from the store. "You have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter. Do better please," wrote Lovato on Instagram. Take a look:

She also used the hashtag #DietCultureVultures with her story, along with a request to the store to 'do better'. The Big Chill responded to her on Instagram stories as well as on personal messages that they are not 'diet vultures' and have been catering to all their customers' needs for the past 36 years. "We carry items for Diabetics, Celiac disease, Vegan and, of course, many indulgent items as well," they wrote.

However, Demi Lovato kept at it and continued to bash the brand for promoting healthy and 'guilt-free' products that according to her promoted 'diet culture' and bothered her. She expressed her opinion that these products were 'triggering' to people suffering from eating disorders - an experience that she has personally shared quite a few times. "You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders," she suggested to them.

While some people supported Demi Lovato's appeal to the frozen yogurt store, others did not understand the need to create a big issue out of nothing. British broadcaster and television personality Piers Morgan lashed out at Lovato's irresponsible behaviour. "I'm triggered too...by nasty, arrogant, frozen-yogurt-brained celebrity bullies like Demi Lovato trying to ruin small family businesses during a pandemic by playing the victim in such a pathetic manner," he wrote in his column on Daily Mail.

Take a look at how Twitter users reacted to the Demi Lovato frozen yogurt controversy:

After the hue and cry about the frozen yogurt incident, Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share her side of the story and apologise for not handling the situation better. Take a look:

(Also Read: Controversial Tweet About Pani Puri Vs Golgappe Divides The Internet)

"I'm sorry that I got the messaging wrong. I'm sorry that I may have disappointed some people... I walked into a situation that didn't sit right with me, my intuition said speak up about this, so I did," said Demi Lovato in the video.

What did you think about the incident? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.