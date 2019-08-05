Diabetes Diet: Study Outlines Positive Diet Changes To Cut Heart Disease Risk In Diabetics

Cutting alcohol and calories may help people suffering from Type-2 diabetes

Diabetics are advised to exercise caution in their daily life to regulate blood sugar levels and help the treatment take effect faster. Those suffering from diabetes must follow a healthy diet that is rich in foods with low glycaemic indices and also exercise daily to help manage weight and also reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases. This is because people diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes may be susceptible to heart problems. A new study has now outlined some dietary and lifestyle changes that may help people diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes lead a healthy life. The study is reportedly the first one to look at positive lifestyle and dietary changes that can be made, in order to lower their long-term risks of developing heart problems.





The study titled, "Changes in behaviors after diagnosis of type-2 diabetes and 10-year incidence of cardiovascular disease and mortality" was published in the journal Cardiovascular Diabetology. The study was conducted by researchers at the Cambridge University and it looked at results from a study involving the participation of 852 adults from England who had all been diagnosed with Type-2 diabetes. The participants were asked to fill out questionnaires with details of their diet, alcohol consumption and levels of physical activity, at the time of the diagnosis as well as a year after the diagnosis. The researchers then looked at the medical records of the participants, 10 years after the diagnosis to examine the risk of heart diseases in relation with certain lifestyle habits and changes.

The researchers found that those who reduced consumption of alcohol by at least two units a week following their diagnosis were at a 44 per cent less risk of heart disease, and those who reduced their daily calorie intake by 330 calories for a year had lower risks of dying. The study concluded by saying, "In the year following diabetes diagnosis, small reductions in alcohol use were associated with lower hazard of CVD and small reductions in calorie intake were associated with lower hazard of all-cause mortality in a population-based sample. Where insufficient resources exist for specialist-led interventions, achievement of moderate behavior change targets is possible outside of treatment programs and may reduce long-term risk of CVD complications."







