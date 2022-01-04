It goes without saying that food and drinks play a major role in our everyday life. But there are some people who love taking eating, drinking and socialising to a level of art. Take the French, for instance. France is known for its foods, wines and chic lifestyle. So much so that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2010 officially recognised the "gastronomic meal of the French" as part of the "intangible cultural heritage of humanity". What if we tell, you can now master the art of drinking, eating and living from the masters themselves?! Yes, you read that right. A top university from France is offering Master Degree course on how to drink, eat and live life. The course which is called BMV - short for 'boire, manger, vivre' - is offered by Sciences Po Lille - one of the most prestigious political science schools in France.





According to the official website of Sciences Po Lille, the BMV course covers a wide range of topics including foods, drinks, food tech, gastro-diplomacy and more. According to reports, the course includes writing essays on lifestyle, food, farming and more. Here, the students also attend various conferences and conclaves on food and drinks.





This course has been introduced by lecturer Benoit Lengaign, who believes, "Sciences Po is the great school which poses and confronts contemporary issues thanks to the human and social sciences: this century that you will have known from birth carries and drags the intertwined questions of the trio of drinking, eating and living (BMV)."

"What we ingest into our bodies for a living is a part of nature. In this sense, food should be preventive medicine for the individual and for the planet. It's the question of the environment. What we consume (liquids and solids) is not just anything; it all depends on who, with whom, when, from where, how, the uses inherited, the habits you want to change. In short, it is the question of culture. It is not a question of dividing nature and culture, on the contrary, because we cultivate the land and the environment is social. This fundamental link between environment and culture is the foundation of BMV," his note on the official website of Sciences Po Lille reads.





