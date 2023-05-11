Fast food is a modern convenience that has made our lives much easier. We can easily visit our favourite fast food restaurants or their drive-through outlets and grab a quick meal that is ready in a jiffy. But sometimes, these grab-and-go meals can prove detrimental to our health in more ways than one. Recently, a report surfaced online that a US-based couple is suing McDonald's for causing second-degree burns to their four-year-old daughter. The food item that caused these burns was none other than their chicken nuggets.

The couple, Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez are based in Florida, US. The couple are parents to a four-year-old girl who they claim suffered second-degree burns from the chicken nuggets in their happy meal. The mother, Philana Holmes, had purchased a Chicken McNugget Happy Meal from a McDonald's drive-thru outlet. She handed over the meal to her daughter and suddenly, she started screaming after a chicken nugget fell on her lap and scalded her thigh.

McDonald's serves burgers, nuggets and more. Photo Credit: iStock

"The Chicken McNuggets inside of that Happy Meal was unreasonably and dangerously hot and caused [the victim's] skin and flesh around her thighs to burn," the lawsuit states as per reports. Thus, the coupled sued McDonald's for $15,000 or Rs 12 lakhs after failing to protect the safety of its consumers and not warning in advance that the product was extremely hot and could cause burns.

McDonald's said that it was looking into this claim urgently, and would take this complaint very seriously. "Ensuring a high standard for food safety and quality means following strict policies and procedures for each product we cook and serve," they said in a statement. "Those policies and procedures were followed in this case and we therefore respectfully disagree with the claims," they added.

Do you think the couple was justified in suing McDonald's for negligence? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.