By now, we all know how witty Diljit Dosanjh is. Besides being a popular actor and singer, Diljit has well-established himself as a social media influencer, garnering millions of followers across platforms. On Instagram, Diljit enjoys 11.4 million followers, whom he keeps entertained with regular posts and stories featuring slices of his life. From his daily routine to movie sneak peeks - Diljit shares it all on the photo-sharing app. He also entertains us with his funny cooking sessions on Instagram. Remember those witty commentaries from the background, while cooking? They never fail to tickle our funny bones. And we just can't deny that since lockdown 2020, these entertaining cooking sessions are a hit among all.





On Wednesday, Diljit Dosanjh yet again shared one such cooking session where we could see him trying to make anda bhurji in a saucepan. Yes, you read it right. Diljit, who's currently touring in the United States in a motorhome, forgot to get a frying pan along. Hence, he had to manage things in the saucepan he uses to brew tea.





In his Instagram stories, we could hear Diljit whining over why the onions were taking so much time to get cooked. "These onions are so stubborn!" we heard him saying in Punjabi. Once the onions got cooked, he added tomatoes, eggs and some herbs and spices which he often refers to as his 'Shakti'. Take a look.

Also Read: "Morning Shaktiyan": This Is The Secret Of Diljit Dosanjh's Strength And Immunity

Later, he also shared glimpses of his quick meals that he devoured while exploring Cattleman's Heaven in the US. It was a protein bar and some chicken roast. Check out:





Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh Cooks Egg-Based Shakshuka And A Smoothie To Get Rid Of His Jet Lag!

On the work front, Diljit recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming movie 'Honsla Rakh' in Canada. With this movie, Diljit makes his debut as a producer. Besides Diljit, the movie also stars popular Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa and Bigg Boss famed Shehnaaz Gill.