Disha Patani is one actor who never ceases to give us insane fitness goals. Whether it's her videos sweating it out at the gym, or simply dancing her heart out - we can't get enough fitness inspiration from her. Although she is a strong proponent of all things fitness, Disha Patani doesn't shy away from cheating on her diet every once in a while. From a sinful Tiramisu to some chocolate muffins, the 'Malang' actor regularly shares some gorgeous food snaps on Instagram for her 42.7 million-strong Instagram following. These are her indulgences and treats to herself on one day of the week, which she refers to as a 'Cheat Day' meal.

Disha Patani recently took to Instagram to treat her fans to an ask-me-anything session. On being asked by a follower about her favourite cheat day meal, she spilled her heart out. "Cookie and cream doughnut from mod and hot chocolate from Starbucks," wrote Disha Patani in her Instagram story. Take a look:

Those who follow Disha Patani closely would know that she has a penchant for all things sugary. From baked goodies to indulgent candies and sweets, there's nothing that she would resist having on her cheat day. Thus, her favourite cheat day meal of a cookie and cream doughnut along with hot chocolate seriously resonated with fans and made them relate!

On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe' which is directed by Prabhudeva. The film is slated to release on 13th May 2021. She is also working for 'Ek Villain Returns' with John Abraham, a sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain'.