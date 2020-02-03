'Malang' Actor Aditya Roy Kapoor Gives Us A Peek Into Disha Patani's Sunday Meal

Looks like 2020 is going to be a year packed with multi-starrers; one of the most awaited of them all, Malang is all set to hit theatres on 7th February 2020. The gritty drama stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu in lead. It is the first time Disha Patani of 'M.S Dhoni' fame would be paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor. The crackling chemistry between the two on screen is being received well by fans; they are also enjoying every bit of their social media banter during promotions of 'Malang.'





On Sunday morning, Aditya went on to give us a sneak-peak into his co-actor's morning meal and also seemed pleasantly surprised at her appetite. "She eats", Aditya captioned his story where Disha can be seen relishing her plate of hot dosa, sambhar and chutney, while Aditya's plate featured a handful of Danish and other breads. In the following story, he also caught Disha Patani tucking into a paratha.





On her Instagram profile, Disha Patani expressed her happiness about her cheat day with this adorable picture.

She also thanked co-actor Kunal Kemmu for a bowl of this rice-based dish.





Disha Patani is one of country's biggest fitness icons; however, she is also a self-confessed foodie. The actress is admittedly a fan of all things 'desi.'





After Malang, Disha has a slew of interesting projects up for release. She would be starring in KTina, there are reports of her signing Anees Bazmi's next with Kartik Aaryan too.









