Disha Patani's Sunday Cheat Meal Will Give You Serious Cravings

Disha Patani's cheat meal is giving us goals.

There are days when we will eat healthy food and stay away from anything which remotely resembles junk. However, there are other days when all we want to do is binge on our favourite unhealthy goodies. Disha Patani is one such actress who let her hair down to indulge herself in a delightful sugary treat. The 'Malang' star posted a picture of her 'Sunday Cheat' meal on her Instagram stories, and the delicious click will leave you drooling. Take a look:





Disha Patani shared a picture of a cup of pink-coloured ice cream, which looked like either a strawberry or a red velvet flavour. "Sunday cheat," wrote the actress in the caption of the story that she shared on Instagram. That's not all - Disha Patani confessed on the social media platform about how much she loves ice cream. The actress posted a short video on Instagram stories with the caption, "When someone says ice cream," and her eyes popped out at the very mention of the dish.

She also shared a third story of the after-effects of having her favourite sugary treat. The video showed Disha Patani in a happy, relaxed mode singing a happy song called 'Euphoria' by Korean band BTS. "After having sweets," was what Disha Patani wrote in the third story.





Disha Patani was last seen in 'Malang' opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. The film was released on Netflix recently. The diva has a long list of brand endorsements in her kitty. She regularly posts snippets of her dance videos, working out, or spending time with her pets on Instagram. We hope to see more such snippets of the actress's foodie side soon!







