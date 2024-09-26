





Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are BFF supreme. From casual dine-outs to vacationing in exotic locations, they seem inseparable. On Wednesday, Mouni Roy shared a special video on her Instagram Stories. The actress was gifted a beautiful bag-shaped cake by none other than her best friend Disha. Yellow icing was used to decorate the cake with multiple rose patterns. Several edible sugar balls were put together to create the handle. A black and white ribbon attached to the dessert showed that it was a mini illustration of a Chanel bag. That's not all, there was a miniature of Mouni wearing a dress, fixated on the top as well. We could also spot a mini canvas representation, featuring landscape art.





The cake was a thoughtful choice as it was adorned with all the elements that Mouni loves, telling us how well Disha knows her BFF. How do we know? Well, Mouni revealed it herself in the caption as she wrote, “Me wearing my fav dress on my fav bag painting what I love most…my loon moon. Thank you for err'ything sis.” We can't help but scream, so sweet!







On Mouni Roy's 38th birthday last year, Disha Patani left no stone unturned to make her day memorable. She presented Mouni with a delicious cheesecake with crumbs and another white forest cake. The more the merrier, right foodies? In a picture that she dropped on social media, Mouni was seen making a wish, before blowing out the candle kept on the cheesecake. “Happy birthday in advance my Monz. I love you so much (red heart emojis)” read the side note. Want to know more? Click here for the full story.





Mouni Roy, a true-blue foodie, often delights us with her culinary endeavours. Back in March, the actress jetted off on a vacation in London where she treated her taste buds to the popular Sri Lankan dish Kiribath at The Dorchester restaurant. In a photo she posted on Instagram, the Brahmastra actress relished two trays of Kiribath and a bowl of what appeared to be a Sri Lankan condiment — coconut sambal. Mouni did not forget to give credit to the chef. “Thank you Mario, the executive chef at The Dorchester for surprising me with my favourite dish from Sri Lanka - Kiribath,” read her side note. Full story here: